Man arrested in string of car break-ins
SIX MILE — A Pickens man was still behind bars early this week after his arrest in connection with a string of recent car break-ins.
According to Pickens County Sheriff’s Office chief deputy Creed Hashe, 37-year-old Luke Elliott Lister was arrested after a traffic stop on Friday afternoon.
Lister faces more than two dozen charges and was being held Tuesday on a combined $118,000 in bonds on Tuesday afternoon, according to online sheriff’s office records.
Hashe said deputies had been investigating a string of thefts where unlocked vehicles parked in
