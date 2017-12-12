Man arrested in string of car break-ins

SIX MILE — A Pickens man was still behind bars early this week after his arrest in connection with a string of recent car break-ins.

According to Pickens County Sheriff’s Office chief deputy Creed Hashe, 37-year-old Luke Elliott Lister was arrested after a traffic stop on Friday afternoon.

Lister faces more than two dozen charges and was being held Tuesday on a combined $118,000 in bonds on Tuesday afternoon, according to online sheriff’s office records.

Hashe said deputies had been investigating a string of thefts where unlocked vehicles parked in

