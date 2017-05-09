Man charged after 3 injured in hit and run
CLEMSON — A 25-year-old Seneca man was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run accident that sent three people to the hospital early Sunday morning in Clemson.
John Wilson Thompson was charged with hit and run with bodily injury and two counts of hit and run with great bodily injury.
According to Clemson Police Chief Jimmy Dixon, officers were called at around 2:15 a.m. about
