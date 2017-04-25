Man charged with attempted murder

Police say suspect beat 67-year-old Clemson man in his own front yard

CLEMSON — A 19-year-old Greenville man is charged with attempted murder after Clemson police claim he attacked a man in his own yard Saturday morning.

Clemson Police Chief Jimmy Dixon said Rocco Michael Recchia is being held at the Pickens County Detention Center after being denied bond.

Dixon said in a news release that officers received a call about a possible fight on Wesley Drive around 7:30 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, Dixon said, they found a 67-year-old man lying in the front yard of his home and called EMS.

According to Dixon, an investigation revealed that the victim had gone outside to speak to a man in his yard, later identified as Recchia, and the suspect used the victim’s cellphone to make a call.

“Shortly after making the call, the suspect began

