Man dies after truck overturns
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
EASLEY — A 28-year-old Greenville County man died Thursday afternoon after a single-vehicle accident.
Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley identified the victim as Shaun William Gilstrap of Douigann Court in Travelers Rest.
The accident occurred at 1:49 p.m. Thursday as Gilstrap was traveling west on Saluda Dam Road, according to Lance Cpl. Justin Sutherland of the
You do not have permission to view this content
You do not have permission to view this content
Subscribe Today or Login
Leave a Reply