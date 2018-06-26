Man facing child porn charge

EASLEY — An Easley man was arrested last week on child pornography charges.

Gordon Napier Muldrow, 37, is charged with one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a news release from S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson’s office.

Muldrow was arrested on June 19 and released later the same day on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

Investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force joined the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office to make the arrest. Investigators with the attorney general’s office and Easley Police Department, both also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with this investigation.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that led them to Muldrow. Investigators allege Muldrow distributed child pornography.

Muldrow’s charge is a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.

The case will be prosecuted by the attorney general’s office.