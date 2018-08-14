Man found dead after Liberty fire

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

LIBERTY — A 66-year-old Liberty man was found dead after a fire at his home Thursday morning.

Pickens County coroner Kandy Kelley identified the victim as Arnold Barry Case Sr.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a joint investigation with the Liberty Fire Department on the structure fire at 401 Morning Dew Court, according to a news release from sheriff’s office chief deputy Creed Hashe.

The fire was reported at 11:20 a.m. Thursday. The caller said the home was on fire and that an occupant may have been trapped inside, Hashe said.

When fire and EMS personnel arrived on scene, they discovered heavy

