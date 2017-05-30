Man gets 15 years for 2013 burglary

PICKENS — A 49-year-old Greenville man has been sentenced to 15 years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections after entering a plea last week to first- degree burglary and petit larceny.

The 13th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said Eric Wayne Watkins of Hilltop Avenue was sentenced by Judge Robin B. Stillwell after entering the plea once the case was called to trial and a jury selected. Watkins will be required to serve at least 85 percent of the 15-year sentence before he becomes eligible for parole.

Evidence presented at the plea hearing

