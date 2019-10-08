Man sentenced in cousin’s death

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — A Pickens man was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison last week after admitting to shooting and killing his cousin.

Timothy Keith Poole, 42, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and desecration of human remains on Oct. 2, 13th Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins said in a news release.

Assistant solicitor Baker Cleveland presented evidence during trial

You do not have permission to view this content