Man sentenced to 15 years in sexual assault

PICKENS — An Easley man was found guilty last week of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in 2016, 13th Circuit solicitor Walt Wilkins said in a news release.

Matthew Jamie Bryant, 36, of 100 Hidden Acres Drive, was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct in April 2016, when police said he forced the teen into a bedroom at a home in Easley, threw her onto a bed and assaulted her against her will.

Bryant was found guilt and sentenced to 15 years in prison and a lifetime on the sex offender registry, according to the news release. Wilkins added Bryant won’t be eligible for parole until he serves at least 85 percent of his 15-year sentence.

Wilkins’ news release said Bryant denied being at the girl’s home when

he was interviewed by Pickens County Sheriff’s Office investigators, but DNA testing later proved he committed the assault.