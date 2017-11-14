Man’s body found day after wreck

SENECA — A 79-year-old Six Mile man died in a one-car accident officials believe occurred Sunday afternoon.

The body of Thomas Lowell Loesch was discovered Monday morning restrained by a seatbelt in the driver’s seat of his 2001 Toyota Camry, which had overturned into a small creek, according to Oconee County coroner Karl Addis.

Addis said in statement Monday that Loesch died

You do not have permission to view this content