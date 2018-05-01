Marking History

Six Mile unveils Cherokee Path historic marker

By Greg Oliver

Courtesy The Journal

SIX MILE — Six Mile officials, community members, historical experts and Cherokee tribal leaders gathered at Town Hall on Tuesday morning to celebrate the town’s Native American heritage by witnessing the formal unveiling of markers commemorating the Cherokee Trading Path.

Two identical markers were placed, one in the triangle across from the service station on North Main Street and the other in front of Town Hall.

A portion of the Cherokee Trading Path went through what is now Main Street in Six Mile. Once known as Old Keowee Road, the path guided the first settlers into the region with just a dozen families until

