‘May Days’ coming to Mile Creek

SIX MILE — Mile Creek Baptist Church will host “May Day” starting May 2.

The event will feature special services at the church each Tuesday in the month of May. On May 2, Barry Spears will lead the service. May 9 will feature Eddie Durham. On May 16, Joel Logan will be the speaker. May 23 will feature Chris Haizlip, and on May 30 Joe Arthur will take the pulpit.

There will also be a special singing each night. Services will begin at 7 p.m.

Led by Pastor Kevin Kuykendall, Mile Creek Baptist Church is located at 104 Lakeside Drive in Six Mile.

For more information, call (864) 868-4612.