Mayor: Liberty leaders united
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
LIBERTY — Mayor Brian Petersen said there are “lots of great things going on” in Liberty.
On Jan. 11, Petersen gave his first State of the City update since being elected mayor in November. The State of the City event was a lunch-and-learn session sponsored by the Liberty Area Chamber of Commerce.
Although the city won’t have a full council until the special election to fill the Ward 4 seat, Petersen says the current council is united.
“We have unity and passion — about change, about vision, about where we need to go — on our current council that I have not seen in the 14 years of my involvement on city council,” Petersen said.
Petersen said the fact that no candidates filed for the Ward 4 election
