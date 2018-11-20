Mayors read letters from centennial time capsule

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — The Pickens County Museum of Art and History kicked off its “150 Days of Pickens County History” campaign Thursday with a special event.

Pickens County mayors read from letters and other contents placed in a time capsule that was buried at the Pickens County Courthouse in 1968.

Daniel James oversees the museum and has been working with the time capsule’s contents since it was unearthed on Oct. 1.

James and Anne Sheriff and Mildred Brewer with the Pickens County Historical Society were the first people to lay eyes on the contents of the capsule.

The campaign will be celebrated using the museum’s social media pages.

“Each day we plan on sharing something we opened from the capsule,” James said.

Six mayors, as well as Pickens County Councilman Trey Whitehurst, filling

You do not have permission to view this content