AdvertiseHereH
03/07/2017   Local News   No comments

Meeting planned for Holly Springs Center

Effort underway to repurpose shuttered elementary school

By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — A meeting is planned for the public to learn more about efforts to turn the former Holly Springs Elementary School into a community center and arts showcase.

The meeting is slated for 2 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at the old

You do not have permission to view this content

Subscribe Today or Login

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Hit Counter provided by Curio cabinets