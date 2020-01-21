Meeting planned on grant to pave Sassafras Mountain tower trail

SUNSET — The S.C. Department of Natural Resources is proposing to pave the mobility-impaired trail to the Sassafras Mountain Tower in conjunction with the Recreational Trails Program (RTP), which is administered by the S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism.

A public meeting on a proposed RTP grant to fund the paving of the trail will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the Clemson SCDNR office at 311 Natural Resources Drive.

If successful, the proposed grant would pave the Sassafras Mountain Peak Trail, about a third of a mile, from the parking area near the top of Sassafras Mountain to the tower and observation platform that opened April 22, 2019. The current surface of the trail is crusher run, and paving the trail would make it easier for mobility-impaired visitors to travel to the

You do not have permission to view this content