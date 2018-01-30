Merck gets extension, salary hike

By Greg Oliver

Courtesy The Journal

goliver@upstatetoday.com

PICKENS — A year and a half after approving a five-year contract extension for School District of Pickens County superintendent Danny Merck, the school board voted last week to add an additional year, along with a pay increase.

As a result, Merck, who was initially named superintendent in 2014 and received a five-year contract extension in July 2016, will see his latest extension run through 2022. Merck will also see his salary increase from $123,600 this year to $128,544.

School board chairman Brian Swords said the board felt strongly that Merck “has our district going in the right direction.”

“Dr. Merck’s approach to leadership has resulted in a very positive culture

You do not have permission to view this content