Merck Mountain Spring Jam this weekend

CENTRAL — For the fourth year in a row, brother and sister team, Mark and Sheila Merck have brought together their love of music and community with the Merck Mountain Spring Jam 2017, presented by KOOLFLIX.

The huge event will be held this Friday and Saturday at 310 Browning Road in Central.

Twelve bands from across the Upstate will donate their time and talent to the concert weekend. Proceeds will benefit Helping Hands of Clemson, an

