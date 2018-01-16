Liberty police chief talks drug problems in area

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

LIBERTY — While heroin and opioids are present in the area, those drugs are not the ones that Liberty police officers deal with most often.

“The closer you get to Greenville, the worse it is,” Gilstrap said of heroin and opioids. “Meth is our biggest issue currently.”

Liberty Police chief Adam Gilstrap spoke at a recent lunch-and-learn session sponsored by the Liberty Area Chamber of Commerce.

Meth “reaches out and touches us all more than we really know,” he said. “A lot of theft, shoplifting, things like that, go to purchasing methamphetamine. We have several officers

