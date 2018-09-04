Middle-schooler diagnosed with viral meningitis

By Greg Oliver

Courtesy The Journal

goliver@upstatetoday.com

PICKENS — A Dacusville Middle School student was recently diagnosed with viral meningitis, and School District of Pickens County officials are encouraging parents throughout the district to watch out for warning signs to help prevent the illness from striking their children.

“We would just ask parents everywhere to be aware of the symptoms and to see a doctor if a child displays those symptoms,” district spokesman John Eby said.

Dacusville Middle principal Wanda Tharpe sent a letter home to parents last week confirming the viral meningitis diagnosis and added there is nothing to indicate anyone who may have been in contact with the student at school should receive any

You do not have permission to view this content