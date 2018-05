SIX MILE — Mile Creek Baptist Church has moved its Wednesday night services to Tuesday nights at 7 p.m.

The speaker for May 8 will be Cody Zorn, while May 15 will feature Jonathan McNeese. Chris Haizlip is slated for May 22, and on May 29, Joe Arthur will deliver the message.

Pastor Kevin Kuykendall and the congregation of Mile Creek Baptist Church invite all to attend.