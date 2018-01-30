AdvertiseHereH
Mother charged after toddler found in street

EASLEY — The mother of a toddler found walking on a street in Easley has been arrested.

Easley Police Capt. Jeremy Miller said in a news release Tuesday morning that Teaunna Antwonesse Gantt is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child and is being held without bond.

In a post to the Easley Police Department’s Facebook page, officers asked

