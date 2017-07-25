Mountain View Quartet to sing at Pickens Senior Center

PICKENS — The Pickens Senior Center will be the place to be on Saturday, Aug. 12, as the Mountain View Quartet will be performing live.

The quartet is made up of Norman Holliday, Neal Cantrell, Rick Hayes and Mark Pilgrim.

The music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are limited and can be purchased at the Pickens Senior Center front desk Monday through Friday from 9-11 a.m. for $5. The center is located at 129 Schoolhouse St. in Pickens.

All the proceeds from the ticket sales will go to the Pickens Senior Center. Doors open at 6 p.m.