Municipal election candidate filing set to open next week
COUNTY — Candidates interested in running for office in Pickens County’s Nov. 7 municipal elections can file beginning next week.
Filing opens at noon on Tuesday, July 18, and closes at noon on Tuesday, Aug. 1, according to elections officials.
Municipal residents who are interested in becoming candidates will file at the city
You do not have permission to view this content
You do not have permission to view this content
Subscribe Today or Login
Leave a Reply