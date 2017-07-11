AdvertiseHereH
07/11/2017   Local News   No comments

Municipal election candidate filing set to open next week

COUNTY — Candidates interested in running for office in Pickens County’s Nov. 7 municipal elections can file beginning next week.

Filing opens at noon on Tuesday, July 18, and closes at noon on Tuesday, Aug. 1, according to elections officials.

Municipal residents who are interested in becoming candidates will file at the city

You do not have permission to view this content

Subscribe Today or Login

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Hit Counter provided by Curio cabinets