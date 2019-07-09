Murder suspect caught in Easley

EASLEY — A man wanted for murder in Florida was arrested Sunday in Easley.

The Miami Herald, citing a release from the U.S. Marshals Service, reported Erick Noe Lopez, 24, was tracked down in Easley several days after authorities allege he shot and killed another man.

Marshals allege Lopez got into a fight with Arturo Arriga, 66, at a mobile home park near West Palm Beach, Fla., on July 4, the paper reported. Marshals allege Lopez shot Arriga and left the scene. Arriga was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

Lopez is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, the paper reported.

In addition to the U.S. Marshals, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies, Pickens County Sheriff’s deputies, Easley police officers and Department of Homeland Security assisted in the arrest, the paper reported.

Lopez remained in custody at the Pickens County Detention Center as of Tuesday morning.