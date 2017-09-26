Murder suspect found guilty

Gibbs charged in 2015 Clemson shooting that killed man

PICKENS — It took less than two hours last week for a Pickens County jury to find Jaron Lamont Gibbs, 25, guilty of murder in the 2015 shooting of Robby Porter in Clemson.

Circuit Judge Leticia Verdin sentenced Gibbs on Thursday to 35 years in prison on the murder charge, with credit for 780 days already served, as well as five years for possession of a weapon during a violent crime, which will run concurrently with the murder sentence.

During deliberations, the jury of seven women and five men asked Verdin for a written legal definition for murder, as well as a definition for involuntary manslaughter. They re-emerged with a verdict a short time later.

Clemson police reported the incident took place on Aug. 1, 2015, when Gibbs fired shots that hit two men, killing Porter and injuring Hunter

