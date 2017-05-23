Names to be added to Clemson Scroll of Honor in Memorial Day ceremony

By Ken Scar

Clemson University

kscar@clemson.edu

CLEMSON — Two names will be added to Clemson University’s Scroll of Honor — the monument that recognizes Clemson alumni who died on active military service — in a Memorial Day ceremony at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Charles Carroll Biggerstaff, class of 1920, and Theodore Williams Gaines, class of 1909, were identified as qualifying for the Scroll of Honor through research by U.S. Air Force Maj. Brock Lusk of Clemson’s aerospace studies departemnt.

Biggerstaff, of Rowesville, South Carolina, left Clemson College in January 1918 and joined the Army’s Aviation Corps. He was commissioned as a

