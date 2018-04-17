New bathrooms open

New bathrooms are officially open at Jaycee Park in Pickens. “With opening day of baseball/softball season upon us, there’s no better time to put this building to good use,” Pickens Recreation director Cheri Anthony said. Former Pickens County Council member Randy Crenshaw was instrumental in helping secure the funds to pay for the new facility and was on hand for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday. “It has been a two-year long build, but we wanted Mr. Crenshaw to know how much the rec participants are going to enjoy this new facility,” Anthony said. “There was a need, and Mr. Crenshaw answered our prayers.” Pictured, from left, are Jamie Gravley of city of Pickens grounds and maintenance, Mayor David Owens, Crenshaw and Anthony.