New cabins being built at Mile Creek

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

SIX MILE — Work is underway to create 10 cabins at Mile Creek Park in Six Mile.

Pickens County administrator Gerald Wilson said last week that the scheduled completion date on the project is sometime in mid-August.

The cabins will have easy access to Lake Keowee and will include one queen bedroom and one bathroom along with bunk beds, a loft and a futon.

At least six of the cabins will sleep six, and others will sleep four, Wilson said.

Wilson said that as part of the Duke Energy relicensing project, the county received $300,000 to put toward a project.

