New CAT stop now open at SWU

CENTRAL — Students, community members and guests in and around the Southern Wesleyan University campus have a safe and attractive new place to board the bus, thanks to a collaboration between university officials and Clemson Area Transit, the Federal Transit Administration, Pickens County and the town of Central.

align="JUSTIFY">Southern Wesleyan University administration joined representatives of Clemson Area Transit, the town of Central, Clemson Area Chamber of Commerce, Greater Easley Chamber of Commerce and the surrounding community for a ribbon cutting Jan. 17 at the university’s new CAT terminal, located near the intersections of Wesleyan Drive and Clayton Street.

Southern Wesleyan University’s new CAT terminal officially opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Jan. 17 . Pictured, from left, are Al Babinicz, CEO/general manager of Clemson Area Transit; Dr. Todd Voss, university president; Dr. Lisa McWherter, vice president for advancement; Jonathan Catron, physical plant director. The new bus stop is a reality, thanks to a collaboration between university officials and Clemson Area Transit, Federal Transit Administration, Pickens County and the town of Central.

“As we expand our campus and offer our facilities to the community, this new location is ideal for nearby parking and access to all SWU has to offer,” explains Dr. Todd Voss, Southern Wesleyan’s president. “The center of campus is rapidly moving west, and this change is simply the next step of keeping up with that movement.”

CAT, a fare-free bus system that serves the Central and Clemson areas, has served Southern Wesleyan’s campus for well over a decade with its ADA-compliant, energy efficient bus fleet. The buses originally stopped at a shelter located at the end of Wesleyan Drive. With the addition of an articulated bus to the Red Route, a concentrated effort on finding a new, more visible and accessible stop near the intersection of Wesleyan Drive and Clayton Street was coordinated.

The new CAT terminal features a pullover lane and a newly-designed shelter, allowing energy conscious riders to comfortably wait for the next bus, regardless of the weather. Buses stop at the Central campus every 30 minutes and a free smartphone app allows riders to track bus status. For details about CAT, visit www.catbus.com.

