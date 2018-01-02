New coffee shop opens doors in Easley

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — Easley’s newest coffee spot promises a hassle-free experience.

“We promote ourselves as a laid-back coffee/tea house,” Pandora Coffee’s Cheryl Bork said. “When you go to a coffee shop and you’re afraid to order because you don’t know the difference between a frappe and a latte, a cappuccino, whatever — this is the place for you.”

Cheryl and her husband, Scott, opened Pandora on Black Friday in November, in the same building that houses her ILY Soaps business at 319 Gentry Memorial Highway.

“This is my husband’s dream,” Bork said. “We bought the building and created the space back here. We just want it to be like the old-fashioned coffee and tea houses. Just come in and relax.”

“Don’t feel like you have to leave,” she continued. “We’ll engage in

You do not have permission to view this content