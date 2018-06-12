No tax hike in county budget

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — Pickens County Council passed third and final reading of its fiscal year 2018-19 budget last week with no tax increase.

The budget originally called for a total 4.6 mill tax increase, but that increase was eliminated through budget work sessions and an amendment passed by council at the meeting June 4.

“Based on council’s hard work and dedication to the taxpayers, we are positioned tonight to offer a comprehensive amendment to our budget … that anticipates no net tax increases,” Costner said.

Under the amendment, a $1.5 million general obligation note for the purchase of capital items will not be issued. Instead,

