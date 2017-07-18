‘Not just a park’

Officials tout trail’s economic potential at groundbreaking for Doodle Park

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — Since the opening of the Doodle Trail, local residents and visitors have been using the trail for exercise and recreation.

A new destination on the Pickens side of the trail will give users a place to relax and play.

Officials gathered Friday to officially break ground on Doodle Park.

Pickens mayor David Owens said the $1.15 million project wouldn’t have been feasible with grant funding. Agencies that awarded grants for the park include the Environmental Protection Agency, the

You do not have permission to view this content

Subscribe Today or Login