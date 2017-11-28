Now open in Liberty

4:13 Design Studio in Liberty held its formal grand opening and ribbon cutting on Nov. 24. The new store is located on Front Street across from 141 West. The unique business takes old furniture, refurbishes it and builds a room around it, among many other things. For a complete list of services, visit 413designstudio.com or call (864) 360-5121. Store hours are Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Pictured are, in front, Liberty mayor Eric Boughman, store owners Gary and Debra Chapman, granddaughter Ava Runge, father Gary Mcginness, daughter Ciji Runge, the Rev. Jason Thomas, Lisa Meeks and Liberty mayor-elect Brian Petersen. In back are Liz and Kris Beacham.