Now open in Pickens

Town & Country Florist held its grand opening and Christmas open house last Saturday. Located at 307 E. Main St. in Pickens, the shop is now owned and operated by Ruth Hubbard. Town & Country offers a great selection of Christmas decorations, wood crafts, handmade crochet and some of the most beautiful flowers in the area. Pictured, from let, are Martha Burgess, Cullon Chastain, Hubbard, Kathy Alexander, Jennifer Hickey, Dale Reece and Hunter Reece. For more information or to order flowers, call (864) 878-4912.