Now open in Pickens

Pickens’ newest business, Twelve Mile Defense, held its formal grand opening on Friday. The business, located at 202 S. Catherine St. in Pickens, offers a huge selection of firearms and supplies. The new store is owned and operated by David and Todd Harned. Twelve Mile Defense is open Wednesdays-Saturdays from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Above, David Harned cuts the ribbon to officially open the store. Pictured are Pickens chamber board member Adam Lambert, Pickens City Councilman Fletcher Perry, Pickens Police Chief Travis Riggs, David Harned, Todd Harned, Regina Harned, chamber board member Mark James, Pickens Revitalization Association director Wilson Perkins and chamber board member Lisa Bryant.