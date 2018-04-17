Official: Blue Ridge ‘smart meters’ not spying on customers
By Norm Cannada
Courtesy The Journal
CLEMSON — New “smart meters” being installed by Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative will provide new advantages, such as reporting an outage even if residents aren’t home and helping customers figure out how to save on power use.
But despite rumors to the contrary, new Blue Ridge president and CEO Jim Lovinggood said the devices don’t have the capability to spy on customers.
“It has a lot of features,” Lovingood said during the annual Blue Ridge
