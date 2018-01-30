Officials join forces to fight meth problem

Rocky Nimmons/Courier

Elizabeth Chapman of Behavioral Health Services of Pickens County speaks at a news conference with Pickens County Sheriff Rick Clark on Jan. 19.

By Greg Oliver

Courtesy The Journal

goliver@upstatetoday.com

PICKENS — Pickens County sheriff Rick Clark is serious about fighting the county’s methamphetamine problem.

But the sheriff acknowledges that undercover drug operations, such as the one that recently resulted in 37 charges against 13 people, is only one avenue.

“When we came into office more than five years ago, we told people we

You do not have permission to view this content