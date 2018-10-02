Officials kick off domestic violence awareness month

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

GREENVILLE — Upstate resident Andrea Jigalko said the domestic violence in her marriage formed slowly — “like a tornado slowly developing in the sky.”

“Life was perfect,” she said. “I had my best friend and protector.”

The abuse began with name-calling, pushing and shoving.

“I began to live in a state of constant depression and the unrealized hope that things will get better,” Jigalko said.

Jigalko said she learned to “cope and compartmentalize all situations.”

“This only made things worse, as I did not reach out for help,” she said. “I felt alone. I felt as if I deserved it. I was taught that once you’re married, you’re always married.”

On Feb. 27, 2013, “the tornado that had been slowly forming in my life touched down,” Jigalko said.

A verbal altercation turned physical.

Her abuser hurt her so badly that she “flatlined twice” in the hospital, Jigalko said.

“Only by God’s grace am I here today,” she said.

Many hours of reconstructive and spinal surgery followed.

“It has been long, very painful and tedious work,” Jigalko said. “This will

