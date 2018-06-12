Officials say man shared child porn

CENTRAL — A Central man was arrested last week after police investigators said he distributed child pornography.

South Carolina attorney general Alan Wilson announced the arrest of 25-year-old Robbie Stetson Ford on one charge connected to the exploitation of a minor.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest. Investigators with the attorney general’s office, also a member of the state’s ICAC Task Force, helped with the investigation.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that led them to Ford, according to a news release.

Ford was arrested on June 6. He is charged with one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.

The case will be prosecuted by the attorney general’s office.

Wilson stresses that all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.

Ford was released the day after his arrest on a $5,000 surety bond.