‘Old’ Six Mile Elementary School reunion planned

SIX MILE — If you or anyone you know attended the “old” Six Mile Elementary School that was in operation from 1955 until the 1980s, a reunion celebration of students and faculty is being planned.

The old school building is now abandoned and holds only memories, but a group now wants to reunite all the students and faculty who ever attended the school.

On Saturday, May 6, from noon until 4 p.m., the community center beside Town Hall in downtown Six Mile will be open for the gathering.

Those interested are asked to come and bring stories and any memorabilia they may have. No meal is planned, but snacks will be available.

For questions, call (864) 506-2590.