Open enrollment scams
Medicare open enrollment brings the scammers out in full force. This is the time of year (until Dec. 7) to decide whether to keep your current Medicare plan or make changes to it. Even though the deadline for making changes might have ended by the time you read this, scammers have all kinds of tricks up their sleeves:
• They might try to tell you that open enrollment runs through the end
You do not have permission to view this content
You do not have permission to view this content
Subscribe Today or Login
Leave a Reply