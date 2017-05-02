Open house set for family who lost home to fire

PICKENS ­— Due to the loss of their home by fire on July 30, 2016, and the rebuilding of their new home, there will be an open house/house warming for Robbie and Robin Eades on Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

The family will be registered at Bed, Bath and Beyond and Wal-Mart. The open house will be at 317 Brandy Lane in Pickens.

No formal invitations will be sent out.

The family would love for family and friends to visit and see what God has done.