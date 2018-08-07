Organizers hope emergency shelter open by year’s end
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
PICKENS — Organizers hope to have Pickens County’s first emergency shelter open before the end of the year.
Tracy and Sunshine Gantt Ministries is leading the community effort to create the Pickens County Shelter of Hope. Tracy is pastor of New Deliverance Baptist Church in Easley.
The couple were “literally about to sign the lease” on one building when it
You do not have permission to view this content
You do not have permission to view this content
Subscribe Today or Login
Leave a Reply