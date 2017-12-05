Owens earns top honors in region

PICKENS — In her first year as head coach of the Pickens High School volleyball team, Rikki Owens was named Region I-4A coach of the year.

Owens led the Lady Blue Flame to a 23-3 season. Owens and the Blue Flame won the Hillcrest Invitational Tournament in September and finished second in the Hub City Classic in Spartanburg. She led her team to an undefeated season in region play and coached the 2017 4A Upper State champs.

In 2017, Owens coached all-tournament players — one at the Hillcrest Invitational and two at The Hub City Classic. She coached two all-region players, including the region player of the year, and had one player selected for the 2017 Class 4A S.C. Volleyball All-State team.