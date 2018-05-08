Party for a cause

Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative hosted its 21st annual Blue Ridge Fest at its headquarters in Pickens on Friday, bringing thousands of people from around the Upstate together for a night of classic music, classic cars, food and dancing to raise money for charity, headlined by a performance by The Spinners and highlighted by a visit from S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster. McMaster presented former Blue Ridge president and CEO Charles Dalton with the Blue Ridge Fest Founder’s Award, which will in the future be known as the Blue Ridge Fest Charles E. Dalton Founder’s Award. To see more photos, visit Facebook.com/PickensCountyCourier. Photos by Rocky Nimmons and Kerry Gilstrap