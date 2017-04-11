PCMOW Wings and Wheels event planned for April 22

LIBERTY — Pickens County Meals on Wheels will host the organization’s biggest fundraising event of the year, the eighth annual Wings and Wheels event at the Pickens County Airport, located at 240 Airport Road in Liberty.

The event is set for Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be airplane rides, a custom car show, a radio-controlled airplane, prize drawings and giveaways and great food.

It will be a day of fun for the whole family. Admission is a suggested donation of $10 per car.

For more information, visit www.pcmow.org/events or call (864) 606-3745.