PICKENS — The annual Pickens High School alumni volleyball match is planned for this week.

All former PHS players are encouraged to put on their spandex, lace up their shoes and show up to scrimmage the 2017 Lady Blue Flame.

Those who can’t play are also urged to attend to show support for Pickens and new coach Rikki Owens.

Admission is free for the scrimmage, which will run from 6-8 p.m. Friday.