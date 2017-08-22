Pickens chamber plans showcase
PICKENS — The Greater Pickens Chamber of Commerce is planning its first ever Greater Pickens Business Showcase at the Bargain Exchange Flea Market on Tuesday, Aug. 29, from 5-8 p.m.
“This will be our first ever exhibition of this kind, where we will showcase many of our business members, both profit and nonprofit, in a single location,” chamber director Kim Smagala said. “We hope this event takes
You do not have permission to view this content
You do not have permission to view this content
Subscribe Today or Login
Leave a Reply