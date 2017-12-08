PICKENS CHRISTMAS PARADE CANCELLED
PICKENS — Due to weather condition worsening with snow fall in the area THE PICKENS CHRISTMAS PARADE scheduled for tonight at 7 pm. HAS BEEN CANCELLED. Pickens Mayor David Owens informed the Pickens County Courier at 1:45 p.m. today that the event which was listed as rain or shine would indeed be postponed. Owens said, “The Pickens City Council will meet to decide if a make-up day could be determined.” Check back as it will be posted when and if another date is decided.
Leave a Reply