12/08/2017   Local News   No comments

PICKENS CHRISTMAS PARADE CANCELLED

 
PICKENS — Due to weather condition worsening with snow fall in the area THE PICKENS CHRISTMAS PARADE scheduled for tonight at 7 pm. HAS BEEN CANCELLED.  Pickens Mayor David Owens informed the Pickens County Courier at 1:45 p.m. today that the event which was listed as rain or shine would indeed be postponed. Owens said, “The Pickens City Council will meet to decide if a make-up day could be determined.”  Check back as it will be posted when and if another date is decided.

